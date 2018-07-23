Police have acknowledged coronial findings into the death of Slovakian man David Cerven who was shot by police in downtown Auckland three years ago.

Assistant police commissioner Richard Chambers spoke out today following the release of findings of a coronial inquest by Coroner Katharine Greig.

David Cerven, 21, died in 2015 after calling 111 asking for police to respond to him. Photo / Supplied

Chambers said the findings were consistent with investigation outcomes made by police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority which found that Cerven had failed to comply with repeated instructions from officers to surrender to authorities.

The 21-year-old arrived in New Zealand from Slovakia a few months before the incident that would leave him dead on August 2, 2015.

Advertisement

Authorities were called to Myers Park when Cerven called 111 asking that police be brought to him.

Cerven's actions at the scene - including raising his arms and bringing his hands together as if he was armed with a gun - contributed to his own death, Chambers said.

"This was an extremely challenging and tragic outcome for all where my staff had to make split-second decisions under considerable pressure and had to consider not only the risks to themselves, but the risk to the general public.

"This was not an outcome that any of my police officers wanted."

Police also acknowledged that the inquest accepted officers called to the scene that fateful day believed Cerven had a gun in his hands and were likely to be fired upon by him.

That ultimately led to the decision by officers to fire shots in Cerven's direction "in order to protect themselves from what they genuinely believed was a clear threat".

Chambers said the incident was a tragedy for everyone involved and extended his sympathies to Cerven's family.

"My support also continues for my courageous staff who were involved in this extremely volatile and high-pressure incident."