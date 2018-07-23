Police are urging parents to set clear rules for their teenage drivers saying they may know how to drive but they lack experience.

The comments come after the deaths of three teenagers on New Zealand roads in the past five days.

On Friday, 17-year-old Nathan Quist and 13-year-old Ella Berrington died after the car they were in smashed into a commercial building in Pakuranga.

On Saturday night, 17-year-old Halayna Wagstaff was killed when her teenage partner crashed into Waiari Bridge on Te Puke Highway after driving home from a party.

Advertisement

Halayna Wagstaff, 17, died in a Te Puke crash over the weekend. Photo/ supplied

"Young restricted drivers were more at risk of having a serious crash in the first six to 12 months of driving solo on their restricted licence than at any other time in their lives," said the police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said parents need to be teaching their children never to ride with a driver who is impaired.

"It's also important to set good examples with your own driving habits.

"Attending an approved driving skills programme is worthwhile for new drivers. They will learn how to identify and avoid or handle potential driving hazards."

Police called Friday's fatal crash one of the worst crashes they had seen, with the car broken into four parts.

A group of teenagers have paid tribute to Nathan Quist, 17, and Ella Berrington, 13, the two teenagers killed in a car crash in Pakuranga on Friday morning. Photo / Doug Sherring

Senior sergeant Jono Chappell, of Counties Manukau Road Policing Team, said it was "pretty evident that speed [was] a contributing factor".

The police spokesperson said to teen drivers that making good decisions went a long way to ensuring people's safety on our roads.

"As a driver, your actions behind the wheel impact on everybody in the car and on the road. You are responsible for every life in your car. So please, drive with care."

Police say they are committed to doing their best to get everybody home safely but they need everyone's help to keep our roads safe.