Police are concerned for the safety of Palmerston North man Benjamin Saul Dempsey who has been reported missing.

The 34-year-old was last seen 7am this morning at the farm he works at on Pretoria Road in Shannon.

He was wearing green wet-weather gear, gumboots, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a lighter blue hood and a black beanie.

He has not been seen or heard from since, which police said was out of character for him.

Anyone who has seen Dempsey or had information about where he might be was asked to call Detective Sergeant Karen Heald on 021 191 4535 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.