The expenses of two health board chief executives pale in comparison to those of disgraced former CEO Dr Nigel Murray who claimed more than six times as much as the two men put together, during his last year on the job.

Murray spent $218,000 during his three years at the helm of Waikato District Health Board, $120,000 of which a State Services Commission inquiry found was either unjustified or unauthorised.

And in the 11 weeks Murray was on extended leave while the DHB investigated his entire spending, he was allowed to claim an extra $1802.

He racked up $350 on taxis mainly to and from the airport in June last year and between July and October he spent $1502 on mobile and iPad rental, data and calls before resigning on October 5 over the spending debacle.

Advertisement

Today Waikato DHB disclosed its chief executive expenses on time for the first time in four years, showing the acting and interim CEOs who took over from Murray spent a combined $8895 since July last year.

Their expenses have been submitted to the State Services Commission.

The expenses, published on the DHB's website, show interim chief executive Derek Wright has spent a total of $7754 on domestic travel and accommodation during his eight months in the role. A further $481 was spent on his mobile and tablet plans.

Neville Hablous, who was acting chief executive for three months following Murray's departure, claimed $557 for travel, which comprised a return airfare to Wellington a meeting with other DHB CEOs. He also claimed $103 for his mobile phone.

Neither of the men submitted any expenses under the hospitality, and gifts and benefits categories.

Wright and Hablous' expenses are in stark contrast to Murray's.

He claimed $57,353 during his last year as chief executive alone.

His 12 month expenses ending June 2017 included $48,555 on international and domestic travel expenses including several visits to the US, Canada and Australia.

A further $924 was spent on hospitality and $7874 on other expenses.

Waikato DHB was criticised by State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes earlier this year for allowing Murray to resign instead of suspending him after it discovered the extent of his spending.

And former board chairman Bob Simcock failed to tell the board the SSC recommended Murray be terminated if any untoward spending was found.

Instead, by allowing Murray to go on leave for 11 weeks during the investigation, the DHB enabled Murray to claim costs for his phone and iPad while he was paid more than $148,000.

The investigation itself cost $155,320.

The DHB previously said advice from a top employment lawyer was to allow Murray to resign.