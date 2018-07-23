An 8-year-old called for help when the car their mother was driving crashed down a bank on Great Barrier Island.

Police said they received a report of a person trapped in a vehicle on Aotea Rd, above Palmers Beach on Great Barrier Island about 8.38pm last night.

Three people had been in the vehicle when it rolled at low speed over a low bank.

A chief intensive care doctor for Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said the 33-year-old woman was flown from Claris Airfield to Auckland Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.