A massive illegal dump site has been described as a "kick in the guts" for the neighbouring marae.

People have been using the spot next to Flaxmere's Te Aranga Marae to intermittently dump rubbish for the past three or four years, Te Aranga Marae secretary Gary Barclay said.

The site was full of rubbish bags, drums and the occasional piece of furniture. Flaxmere resident Lesley Riley said it smelled like rotting shellfish.

Chairman of Te Aranga Marae and Hastings Councillor for Flaxmere, Henare O'Keefe, said the illegal dump site showed a lack of respect.

"It just comes down to having pride in your community," he said.

"It's a kick in the guts, really."

He believed illegal dumping was due to laziness and inconsideration, rather than people not being able to afford refuse rates.

"Even if rubbish dumping was free, you'll get people dumping illegally."

"It comes down to being conscientious."

Riley used the area to run her dogs. She described the site as "absolutely dreadful".

"It's totally unfair knowing it's a community area where a lot of families go," Riley said.

She believed people were dumping rubbish due to the convenience, and because it is cheaper than taking it to a refuse station.

She asked that people find a way to dump their rubbish legally.

Barclay said the dump site was not a good look for the marae and he encouraged people to think of others before dumping.

"It could be your relatives having a tangi there.

The marae had burnt the rubbish in the past but Barclay said it was unfair for the marae to absorb the cost.

He said there were also health concerns and it was dangerous to burn rubbish when it was not known what was in the plastic bags.

The rate at Henderson Rd Transfer Station was $188.60 per tonne for general rubbish and $96.60 for green waste.

The fine for illegally dumping between 1 litre and 20 litres of rubbish was $200, and $300 for between 20 litres and 120 litres.

The dump site is on land owned by Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.

It planned to develop the land into a co-housing development, Waingakau Village, with support from Hastings District Council.