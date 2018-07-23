A Feilding student has suffered suspected spinal injuries during a high school rugby game.

The 15-year-old Feilding High School student, who plays for the first XV rugby team, was flown to hospital yesterday afternoon after suffering a concussion in a game against Napier Boys' High School.

Scott Guthrie, the father of another player from the team, said the team were pretty traumatised by the event and would be receiving help from the school.

The rugby team are all aged from 14 to 16.

"Feilding High School is an amazing school and they have an amazing support network set up.

"There will be copious amounts of support coming from the school for those kids, and also from the wider community," he said.

Guthrie said the injury happened within the first 20 minutes of the game.

"He just got caught up in a normal rugby manoeuvre," he said.

"The young fella came out of a ruck, or a maul, and he was concussed."

Guthrie said the player was attended to immediately by parents on the sideline who were registered nurses.

"He was given all the full Monty by supporters on the sideline, and within 20-25 minutes paramedics were there," he said.

"His father is also the coach of the team so he was right beside his son as soon as it happened."

Guthrie said two ambulances attended the incident, before a rescue helicopter was called.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was sent to Fielding to pick the boy up at 2pm.

A spokesperson said the boy had suspected spinal injuries, was stabilised by the onboard paramedic and transported to Christchurch Hospital for further assessment.

Guthrie said he was not in direct contact with the family and had not heard how the teen was doing.

"Feilding is a small, rural community and we just wrap around each other in situations like this," he said.

"We will try to give the family as much privacy and support as we can."

A spokesperson for Canterbury District Health Board said they were unable to provide any details as the patient's family has requested privacy.