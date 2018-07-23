Emergency services are responding to the death of a student at a primary school in Tokomaru Bay.
A St John spokeswoman said they had been called to Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tokomaru at 11.07 this morning.
Stuff is reporting that a 12-year-old boy has died of a suspected cardiac arrest.
St John said two ambulances were sent, as well as a helicopter. Fire and Emergency NZ also attended.
A woman at the school said the family were at the school grieving and she did not wish to comment.
A Police spokeswoman said it attended Te Kura o Tokomaru, at the request of ambulance, shortly after 11.30am where a pupil has sadly died.
Initial inquiries are being made.
In its last ERO report in January, the school had a roll of 30 students.
Tokomaru Bay is a small beachside community located on the East Coast, 91km north of Gisborne.
The Principal of the school is John Kururangi. He has been unable to be reached for comment.
More to come.