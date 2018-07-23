Emergency services are responding to the death of a student at a primary school in Tokomaru Bay.

A St John spokeswoman said they had been called to Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tokomaru at 11.07 this morning.

Stuff is reporting that a 12-year-old boy has died of a suspected cardiac arrest.

St John said two ambulances were sent, as well as a helicopter. Fire and Emergency NZ also attended.

A woman at the school said the family were at the school grieving and she did not wish to comment.

A Police spokeswoman said it attended Te Kura o Tokomaru, at the request of ambulance, shortly after 11.30am where a pupil has sadly died.

Initial inquiries are being made.

In its last ERO report in January, the school had a roll of 30 students.

Tokomaru Bay is a small beachside community located on the East Coast, 91km north of Gisborne.

The Principal of the school is John Kururangi. He has been unable to be reached for comment.