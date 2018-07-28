A prominent rugby coach who caused a crash which left a moped rider with several fractures says he made "a mistake" and his first thought was for his injured victim.

Sean Anthony Horan, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing injury when he appeared in the Tauranga Community Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Horan, who has an extensive coaching career, was in charge of the Black Ferns Sevens Rio Olympic silver medallists from 2012 to 2016.

He was also head coach of the Bay of Plenty Steamers from 2009 until 2011, and is now the head coach of the Bay of Plenty men's Sevens team.

Advertisement

The collision between Horan and his victim's moped scooter happened about 7.45am on June 5 this year while he was driving in Auckland, the Court heard.

As Horan turned right from Manukau Rd into Empire Rd, Epsom he drove through a gap in the traffic at the same time as the victim who was riding towards him in the T3 lane.

Horan failed to give way to oncoming traffic, and the woman was knocked off her scooter.

She was treated for a fractured left wrist, fractured scapula and fractured rib.

Sean Horan. Photo / File

Outside court, Horan said the accident happened during peak rush hour traffic and "very rainy" conditions.

"As I turned into the road, I was flagged through a gap in the traffic by another motorist, and as I moved forward slowly, unfortunately, I did not see the woman on her moped.

"I made a mistake, and my first thought was for the victim. I immediately stopped and assisted her along with my passenger and some cool members of the public," he said.

Horan said he instantly made his apologies to the woman and he and the others helped lift her into an ambulance.

"I have kept in regular contact with the victim and offered my sympathies to her and any help I possibly could. I feel really upset and saddened about what happened."

Horan will be subject to a mandatory six months' licence disqualification when he is sentenced on September 3.

"It's been a really hard lesson [to learn] and an important reminder to me and everyone else that we need to take a little bit more care particularly in busy peak traffic."