"It doesn't feel real to us right now. It's hard to piece it all together and accept that this is actually happening."

The family of 13-year-old Ella Berrington, killed in a crash in Auckland on Friday morning, have today spoken of their pain.

Ella was killed in the crash at Pakuranga that also claimed the life of 17-year-old Nathan Quist.

A group of teenagers have paid tribute to Nathan Quist, 17, and Ella Berrington, 13, the two teenagers killed in a car crash in Pakuranga on Friday morning. Photo / Doug Sherring

A Berrington family member told the Herald today the family was "hurting so deeply right now".

"I sit next to my phone just waiting for the call from her to say that she's okay and she needs to be picked up.

"Our family needs time and space to grieve and pull everything together to have the best send off for Ella.

"I only hope that the family of the other kid and all of their friends are dealing with this responsibly and the best way possible.

"Its going to be tough and there are no words that could help make this situation any easier."

A group of 20 teenagers and young adults have today gathered in the carpark where the two teenagers died on Friday morning to remember their much-loved friends.

Heart-felt messages for Nathan and Ella are written on the walls of the carport.

"Miss you my brother" one person wrote. "Party hard in the sky baby g" another friend wrote.

The group have gathered the crumbled pieces of brick damaged in the crash and placed them in the shape of a heart near where the car landed in the crash.

Colourful flowers have been left at the crash site and some were placed in empty alcohol bottles, acting as makeshift vases.

Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell said police believe the crash took place about 4.30am on Friday, but the wreckage wasn't discovered until about 7.30am that day.

"Early indications suggest that speed appears to be a factor in this crash, however this will form part of the investigation by our serious crash unit."

Ella was a student at Pakuranga College and Nathan went to Tamaki College.

Pakuranga College principal Mike Williams said he had spoken to Ella's family over the weekend.

"We're doing what we can to provide support.

"Our priority at this time is looking after family and friends."

Neither school was able to tell the Herald how they were supporting students on the first day back to school for term 3.