An Auckland man who tried to break into the home of a United States teen and was shot by the girl's mother has been released from hospital and is in jail pending his court hearing.

Troy George Skinner was shot in the neck as he attempted to enter the girl's home in Goochland, Virginia, on June 22.

Skinner had been communicating with her online and travelled across the world to see her, despite the teenager's efforts to end communication between the two.

Troy George Skinner of Auckland is out of hospital and into jail ahead of a court hearing. Photo / supplied

He was charged with a single count of breaking and entering with the intent to rape, rob or murder with a deadly weapon.

He had been under 24/7 police watch at VCU Medical Center while receiving medical treatment.

Deputies had transported Skinner to the medical unit at Henrico Jail East in New Kent County, WRIC reported.

A hearing was set for Monday, July 30, in Goochland General District Court.