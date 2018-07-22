A 34-year-old Whanganui man has been charged with the manslaughter of Daniel John Gooch who died after being found unconscious on a Whanganui street in April.

Gooch, 56, was found unconscious on Tinirau St, Whanganui East, in the early hours of Friday, April 20. He was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition and later transferred to Taranaki Hospital. He died on May 10.

Detective Neville Mullany, of Whanganui Police, said the accused was known to, but not related to, Gooch. He will appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday, July 24.

Mullany said the investigation team had worked hard to bring some closure for Gooch's family.

Advertisement

"The investigation team have collated a great deal of information with the assistance of the Whanganui community," Mullany said.

"We would like to thank all those who helped with the investigation."