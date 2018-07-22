A Waikato man accused of the murder of his partner whose body was found in a lake has had the opening of his trial postponed by a day.

Cory Scott Jefferies denies one charge of the murder of Kim Richmond who went missing during the early hours of July 31, 2016 after a night out at the rural Arohena Hall.

The 42-year-old's body was missing for 11 months before it was eventually discovered inside her Ford Ranger in June last year in Lake Arapuni.

Jefferies, 46, was later arrested and charged with her murder.

Family of both Jefferies and Richmond packed the public gallery in the High Court at Hamilton today when the trial was due to begin.

Kim Richmond pictured with partner Cory Jefferies.

However, Justice Sally Fitzgerald told the jury of five men and seven women that the trial will begin tomorrow to hear legal submissions.

The jury will hear evidence from 11 witnesses, the first being Richmond's mother, Raywynne Richmond.

The trial, originally set down for two weeks, is now likely to go for a week Justice Sally Fitzgerald told the court.