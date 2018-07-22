Emergency services are attending a crash on Great Barrier Island, where one person is reported to be trapped in a vehicle.

A Police spokeswoman said they well notified of the crash by ambulance at 8.38pm, on Kaiaraara Bay Rd on Great Barrier Island.

The crash took place near the Akapoua Bay Campsite.

It is a single vehicle crash, with three people involved, including two children, she said.

The vehicle is reported to be in a ditch and one person was initially said to be trapped in the vehicle.

The patient is in a serious condition and a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

Fire and Emergency Services are also responding.