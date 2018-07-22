COMMENT: This Government makes no apologies for launching a great many inquiries into already well researched, but so far insoluble, problems. It is not alone in hoping an inquiry will turn up an answer none previously has discovered. A Herald series entitled Break the Silence called into question some of the ways this country has been trying to deal with mental illness and youth suicide.

Last week we reported on the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction that has been holding public consultations around the country over the past two months. Herald senior journalist Chris Reed attended the meetings in Tauranga, Whangārei and Hamilton.

The concerns he heard sound very familiar. People described a system that could not, or would not, address the complexities of each case. They felt they were not listened to in services run by people who hadn't had the same problems. They had little regard for psychiatrists and resented being too reliant on medication.

He also heard cynicism that another inquiry would do any good - and no wonder. The last inquiry, conducted by Ken Mason in 1995-96, was launched with even higher hopes than this one.

The Mason inquiry was charting a new course for mental health services following the closing of psychiatric institutions and their replacement with outpatient clinics and community care. In the 23 years since its report there have been no less than 50 further official documents written on mental health and addiction services.

Clearly it is a field that has been studied and reviewed to exhaustion, with not much result. The suicide rate is getting worse, a record 606 died by suicide in 2016-17, up from 579 the previous year. The challenge for the latest inquiry, chaired by former Health and Disability Commissioner Paterson, is to suggest something better than more of the same.

It will need to do much better than a report this year by Mental Health Commissioner Kevin Allan who reviewed those 50 official documents on mental health and addiction services issued since 1994. He found a "loss of traction" in the sector.

There was "a lack of integrated, collaborative leadership" and a "failure to track tangible progress," he wrote

"For a complex area such as mental health and addiction, effective collaborative leadership within the sector and across the broader social system is essential for success. There is therefore a real risk that leadership will fail when it comes to delivery."

All those in need of mental health assistance and their families will be hoping for more from the Paterson inquiry than present policies warmed over with words such as "integrated" and "collaborative" as suggestions to improve delivery. Let us hope the Government is looking for new thinking too.