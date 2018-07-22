The Vodafone Warriors have raised over $70,000 in a fundraising effort for four New Zealand charities.

Just under a month ago the NRL team announced they would use their game tonight against the Melbourne Storm to raise funds for charities; KidsCan, Paralympics New Zealand, Ronald McDonald House and Shine, with the hopes of amounting $50,000.

But after the game kicked off at 4pm today, Warriors CEO Cameron George announced the team had surpassed their goal and raised a total of $71,409.30.

The teams went head to head at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, which has a capacity of 26,500, and garnered a crowd of 17,695 people.

Despite the Warriors losing 6-12 to Melbourne, George said they were very happy with the fundraising result.

"Obviously it was for great causes and the club really appreciated the support from our fans. We feel privileged," he said.

"It was a big effort by everyone to contribute."

George said the boys tried very hard on the field, and put in great effort.

"Off the field the club is very proud and privileged of our fans for getting behind what was a great day. It looks like we have raised close to $20,000 for each charity, in one day, which is fantastic."

George said representatives from each charity attended the game and were very happy with the response.

He hoped the charity day would be the first of many similar events for the NRL.

"Hopefully we can make it even better next year," he said. "We are looking forward to doing it again."

Money was raised through ticket sales, as well as players' boots and jerseys sold to supporters, and a "text-to-donate" number.

About the charities:

Shine is a national domestic abuse charity and runs a domestic abuse helpline to help keep people safe from domestic abuse and family violence.

KidsCan works to help New Zealand kids living in poverty through a variety of programmes including; food, clothing and basic healthcare in schools.

Paralympics New Zealand works with athletes and the community to inspire those living with a disability in NZ society and increase awareness, understanding and acceptance of disability amongst the wider public.

Ronald McDonald House New Zealand supports families when their child is in a New Zealand hospital away from home. Every year they offer 3700 families across NZ accommodation and support free of charge.