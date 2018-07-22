Reports of shots being fired at vehicles in Rotorua at the start of last week have been confirmed by police.

The Rotorua Daily Post has been made aware of the shots and a police spokeswoman confirmed they received complaints of a number of vehicles being shot at on Steeles Lane, Western Heights on Tuesday last week at 7.14pm.

Witnesses were unable to get a registration of the offending vehicle, making the complaints difficult to investigate, the spokeswoman said.

The police file is still open and if new leads were found police would follow them up, she said.