A Hamilton woman managed to fight off her attacker as she walked home.

Police are now hunting a man, described as being of medium build and height, who will likely be sporting a head injury.

Acting Detective Sergeant Michael Handley said the woman was walking south on Higgins Rd, Frankton, between 4.30am and 5am when she was approached from behind.

"She was approached from behind on the footpath and assaulted by a man.

"The man forced her to the ground before she fought him off and hit him in the head."

Handley said the man fled and was last seen heading north on Higgins Rd towards Killarney Rd.

He was wearing all black clothing and may have some lacerations or cuts on his head.

If anyone notices anyone with a fresh injury or noticed any suspicious activity in the area a the time is urged to contact Constable Richard Ely on 021 191 0208, or Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200.