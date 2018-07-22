A 23-year-old Hamilton man died in a crash at notorious city intersection.

While it's the first fatal to occur at the T intersection of Thomas and Gordonton Rds, there have been so many crashes the Hamilton City Council has reduced it to a variable speed of 60km/h.

Jayden Peter Braniff was the passenger in a southbound vehicle turning from Gordonton Rd into Thomas Rd in the northern suburb of Rototuna about 7.20pm Friday.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Pete van de Wetering said the car Braniff was in was struck by a car heading north.

Several other occupants from the vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

Some nearby residents can't understand why there are so many crashes at the intersection as the visibility is clear in both directions.

However, Shweta Mahajan said it was hard to gauge how fast some cars were travelling despite the area being dropped to 60km/h.

Hamilton City Council will install a traffic light upgrade at the intersection in October, at a cost of $2 million.

Police extended their condolences to Braniff's family.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash.