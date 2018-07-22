Police are searching for a man on the run after an attack at a Himatangi Beach property.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at around 10.30 am with reports of an altercation between two men at the property.

"One man has been left with cuts to his hand but injuries are minor."

The man is speaking to police about the incident.

Advertisement

Police cordons are in place while police search for the outstanding man involved in the altercation.

The public is advised to please respect the cordons while the search is happening and advise police of any unusual activity in the area