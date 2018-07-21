One person has died and another has been moderately injured after a single-vehicle crash in Te Puke, near Tauranga.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Waiari Bridge on Te Puke Highway shortly before 10pm.

The road was closed and diversions were being put in place.

Meanwhile, State Hightway 1 north of Kaikoura, between Mangamaunu and Clarence, had been closed due to strong winds.

Advertisement

While on the South Island's West Coast, State Highway 6 between O'Sullivan's Bridge and Inangahua Junction was closed due to slips and falling rocks.