One person had to be cut out of a car after an apparent head-on crash between two vehicles near Palmerston North this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call to Pioneer Highway near Awapuni Nurseries just after 1pm, after two cars collided, and one of them rolled.

One person suffered serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said firefighters attended and had to cut one person out of a car.

One of the cars rolled after the crash, a police spokeswoman said. Photo / Facebook

She said it looked to be a head-on crash.

The Palmerston North Fire Brigade posted pictures of the scene on its Facebook page, saying ambulance officers were treating four people.

The road was closed after the crash, but reopened shortly after 3pm.