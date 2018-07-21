Maritime rescue coordination centre, police and Coastguard are all involved in a search mission at Lake Wanaka for a helicopter which is overdue in its landing.

The search started shortly before 1.30pm when the rescue centre was alerted to a Robinson helicopter which was overdue and had disappeared from its tracking system.

Three helicopters from the same company retraced the flight path of the missing chopper and spotted a wreckage on the shoreline of nearby Stevenson Island.

An oil slick could also be seen in the water one kilometre north of the island.

RCCNZ Senior Search and Rescue Officer Chris Henshaw said searchers would scour the area on Lake Wanaka where the oil slick was seen.

"Another team will land on Stevenson Island where wreckage was seen to establish if further information can be gleaned."

The Rescue Coordination Centre NZ was overseeing the search.

A police spokeswoman said it received reports of downed helicopter, but Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Co-ordination Centre was leading the operation.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission would be investigating the incident.