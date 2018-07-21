Two people have been arrested and charged over the murder of the man whose body was found at McLaren Falls last week.

Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson was found dead at the falls near Tauranga on July 13.

Last night, police arrested a 36-year-old man in Paeroa and charged him with murder and kidnapping, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

A 27-year-old man has also been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court on July 31, while the 36-year-old will appear on Monday.

The enquiry into the circumstances surrounding Paterson's death continues.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance, especially those community members in Paeroa yesterday evening, who were patient with police while inquiries into the operation were being conducted, Pitkethley said.

Anyone with further information can contact Hamilton Police on (07) 856 6200.

Paterson's family said in a statement released by police that he had a "heart of gold".

"He was a hard-working and a well-loved father, son, grandson, nephew, cousin and dear friend. He will be sadly missed by his family," the statement said.

"We are extremely grateful and appreciate the police investigation team working quickly to identify and hold people to account for Mitchell's death.

"We ask that the public and media please respect our privacy at this difficult time so we can process our loss and grieve as a family for Mitchell."