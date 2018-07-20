A 13-year-old Pakuranga College student, Ella Berrington, died in a horrific crash yesterday morning which also killed teenager Nathan Quist.

College principal Mike Williams has told parents in an email that Ella's death will "create a void" at the school, Stuff reported.

Ella was a Year 9 student at the college. Williams extended the school's "deepest condolences" to her family and friends.

Nathan was a student at Tāmaki College.

A friend of Ella, Georgia Wilson, posted on Instagram: "For those of you who don't know or are unsure, Yes my best friends Ella is gone, she past in a car accident early this morning. I would like to thank everyone for sending love to this gorgeous girl she would be so thankful. Rest easy by best friend I love you so much xx"

"You were the only person I could be myself around and talk to about everything and cry to you when I need you and hug when I need a hug and no matter what we would always be there for each other. And now your not here so I have no one I can tell everything. I'm just is so much shock I still can't believe that your gone," Georgia wrote.

A friend of Nathan, Cam Bryson, posted: "Rip Nathan you left too soon hope your in a better place and can't wait to ride with you again one day."

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash in which the teenagers' car slammed into a building in Pakuranga Rd about 4.30am yesterday.

Flowers at the scene where Ella Berrington and Nathan Quist died yesterday. Photo / Doug Sherring

A bunch of flowers marked the scene of the crash by yesterday afternoon.

A patch of torn up grass marked where the car appeared to have come off the road.

Two street lights had been knocked over and a fence on the side of Pakuranga Rd was crumpled and partially ripped off.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Honda Accord near Pakuranga Road about 4.30am.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit on 09 261 1300," he said.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.