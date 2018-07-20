One person has died after a crash in the Hamilton suburb of Huntington at one of the city's deadliest intersections.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Gordonton and Thomas Rds at 7.20pm.

One person died at the scene.

Initial reports suggest three other people may also have been injured.

Diversions were in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

In April it was announced traffic lights would be installed at the intersection, with work beginning in October.

In addition, the speed limit on that section of Gordonton Road looks likely to be reduced to 60km/h.

At a city council meeting, the council approved the traffic light plan and starting to consult the community about reducing the speed limit.

The site is currently listed at No 18 nationally on the NZ Transport Agency list of High-Risk Intersections.

A roundabout was also discussed but council staff said traffic lights were the preferred option as they minimised land use and will cost $2 million.

A roundabout had an estimated cost of $4 million.

Physical works for the Thomas/Gordonton intersection upgrade will start in October and be complete in December.

In the interim, staff are continuing to monitor the intersection.

Traffic volumes along Gordonton Rd have been steadily growing in the past few years, reflecting the growth in the residential housing in the northeastern corner of the city and within the adjacent Waikato District area.

Along with upgrades to the Thomas Rd/Gordonton Rd, a new Puketaha Rd/Gordonton Rd intersection will open up on to St James Drive.

The Thomas Rd/Gordonton Rd intersection has had 15 crashes recorded since January 1, 2017, before variable speed signs were installed in October last year.

Despite the speed signs, four more crashes were recorded up until February.