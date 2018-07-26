An abandoned cat who was locked in a house with no food or water has cheated death and used up one of its nine lives.

Milky the female white cat was rescued by the Tauranga SPCA after spending almost a week inside the house and ''may never have been found''.

Tauranga SPCA manager Margaret Rawiri said Milky was rescued in May.

''Because our inspectors don't have power of entry to a house, a search warrant was obtained and with the assistance of a commercial locksmith we were able to enter the house, rescue Milky and leave the house secure afterwards.''

The SPCA is putting animal abuse under the spotlight in the lead-up to its 10th Cupcake Day next month.

Milky, who has since been renamed Daisy, is enjoying her new home and the comforts of a new life. Photo/Supplied

Tauranga along with the rest of New Zealand receives many reported cases of animal welfare concerns, she says.

''These range from low-level neglectful situations where our inspectors can provide advice and education to resolve the issues, through to higher end intentional animal cruelty where our Inspectors will investigate and where appropriate file criminal charges in court.''

''Tauranga and our surrounding areas have a varied demographic and our inspectors deal with a range of issues concerning domestic and livestock animals. ''

It was important people reported suspected animal abuse to the SPCA, Margaret says.

''Our call takers will discuss your concern and gather all relevant information. Where appropriate, your concern will be referred to our Inspectors so they can investigate the situation and take appropriate action.''

Meanwhile Helen Sheddan and her family adopted Milky and renamed her Daisy because of her "fur colouring and yellowy-green eyes".

''We've always loved giving a home to an animal that needs one and really missed having a cat after losing our lovely ex-SPCA cat Smokey around two months ago through illness so we knew that the time was right.''

Daisy is about five years old but acts more like a kitten, despite her ordeal.

''She was lovely and settled right from day one - straight up on the sofa watching TV with us the first night.

''I do see she gets a little crazy sometimes, tearing around the house.

''She loves company though, and will follow Kate and I from room to room and always sleeps on one of our beds at night.''

''Daisy is very affectionate, gives kisses, loves a cuddle and "chirps" like a bird. She also has a little mischievous side and likes to chew things, climb up pot plants, and use them as a toilet.''

SPCA Cupcake Day

* The Tauranga SPCA will be holding a family fun day in the centre on Saturday August 4 from 10:30am-2:30pm.

* The event is being held to raise funds for animals in need through cupcake-making competitions, a bouncy castle, face painting, animal petting and rides for the kids.

Want to help?

* To register, to bake or donate go to www.spcacupcakeday.co.nz/

* With no Government funding, the SPCA relies heavily on the support of the public.

Tauranga SPCA Stats

* In 2016 and 2017 more than 2000 animals put up for adoption

* Cats and kittens make up a majority of the animals that come through the shelter as a single cat is capable of having up to four litters in just one season.

* The more unusual animals to be adopted were a horse and turtles.