Some Pakuranga residents reported hearing a "loud bang" in the early hours of this morning before two people were found dead in a crashed car in Pakuranga early this morning.



One woman told the Herald her mother heard the crash in the early hours but she herself did not hear anything until the steady sound of sirens later in the morning.

The crashed car veered off Pakuranga Rd and crashed into a building near Udys Rd and Johns Lane. It was severely damaged and split into at least four pieces. Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

A damaged street light and skid marks on the grass at the scene.

Police were called to the incident about 7.20am.

The building contains a number of businesses, including a dentist's practice.

Advertisement

A police spokesman said two people were found dead in the vehicle.

Two people were killed in the crash after a car hit a building.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and diversions are being put in place on Pakuranga Rd, he said.

A large cordon remains around the crash area, blocking a large section of Pakuranga Road.

PAKURANGA RD CLOSED - SERIOUS CRASH

A westbound section of Pakuranga Rd (between Gossamer Dr & Greenhill Cres) is CLOSED due to a serious crash. Diversions are in place. Eastbound lanes remain open. Avoid this area or expect delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/mC4EXVLAjZ — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 19, 2018

Traffic has been steadily but slowly flowing off Glenmore Road.

Photo / Newshub

Traffic is heavy congested on Pakuranga Rd towards Cascades Rd.