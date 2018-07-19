"When will they learn?"

That what Ōmokoroa resident of 14 years Sheryl has to say about a fisherman whose car was being slowly swamped by the incoming tide on Ōmokoroa Beach this morning.

The water was up to the windows by the time the car was hauled out by a tractor late this morning, she said.

Locals with mowers and firefighters had earlier not been able to get the dark-coloured SUV to budge from the soft, muddy beach, even with the SUV being revved.

"The water is well over the floorboards now," she said at 10am.

Locals try to haul the stuck SUV out with mowers. Photo/Andrew Warner

Sheryl understood the driver had driven out on to the sand to fish early this morning.

"He's gone and got stuck out there and now the tide is on the way in."

"It's not the first time this has happened. I can't believe people can be this dumb."

A photographer at the scene said several locals had gathered to watch the spectacle.

High tide was due at 1.29pm.

A police spokesperson said the first 111 caller at 9.13am said the vehicle was "abandoned" on the beach near Beach Grove.