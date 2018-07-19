Two people are dead after a crash in Pakuranga.

Police are at the crash scene. A vehicle has gone off Pakuranga Road and has crashed into a building near Udys Road/Johns Lane.

Police were called to the crash about 7.20am.

A police spokesman said two people have been found dead in the vehicle.

Advertisement

PAKURANGA RD CLOSED - SERIOUS CRASH

A westbound section of Pakuranga Rd (between Gossamer Dr & Greenhill Cres) is CLOSED due to a serious crash. Diversions are in place. Eastbound lanes remain open. Avoid this area or expect delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/mC4EXVLAjZ — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 19, 2018



The Serious Crash Unit is attending and diversions are being put in place on Pakuranga Road, he said.

Traffic is currently being diverted on Pakuranga Road at the intersections of Lewis Road, Glenmore Road and Gossamer Drive, he said.

"Motorists are warned that this will cause delays in the area as a result."