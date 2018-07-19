Police investigating the death of Huntly man Wayne Noda are still seeking a dark blue Nissan Skyline in connection to his murder.

Noda's beaten body was found inside Berryman Access Rd home on Saturday June 30.

No arrests have yet been made but Police have confirmed none appeared to be linked but all were gang related.

Today, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley continued appeals to the public to help find a vehicle they believe is connected to his death.

That vehicle is a dark blue 2001 Nissan Skyline, registration number KAM195, which was seen around Hamilton and Huntly the day of Noda's death.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle is urged to contact the Operation Tailor team at Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Noda's death is one of three homicide investigations

under way in the Waikato.

Hamilton man Robert Nelson was gunned down in the Melville home of his partner, Kahlee Marfell, during the early hours of July 8.

He died while shielding her from bullets. A 17-year-old, Izaaic Hauwaho, was shot four times while also trying to protect Marfell.

A source later told the Herald the gunmen asked for Marfell's father and senior Mongrel Mob member, Mark Griffiths, at the door before firing an unknown amount of shots wounding everyone but Griffiths.

Hauwaho is in a critical but stable condition in Auckland Hospital, while Marfell, who was shot in the leg, is now recovering at home.

Nelson, who was not a gang member, appeared to have died simply trying to save his girlfriend's life.

Wayne Noda's beaten body was found inside his Berryman Access Rd house on Saturday July 30. No arrests have yet been made.

And on Friday, July 13 the beaten body of Mitchell Paterson was found submerged in water below the McLaren Falls Bridge.

Police are also seeking sightings of a vehicle seen in the area at the time.

Pitkethley this week said police were also keen to hear from anyone who had seen the light coloured Nissan Terrano being driven between Hamilton and Tauranga between Wednesday July 11 and Friday July 13.

One man, James Lee Green, has since been arrested

in relation to Paterson's death.

The 27-year-old Western Bay of Plenty man is in custody after being charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder by helping another suspect dispose of his body.