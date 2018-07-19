Three men with weapons who forced their way into a Mount Maunganui home early this morning are on the run from police.

Western Bay of Plenty area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said he believed the people at home during the attack were not the intended victims.

Paxton said police received a report of an aggravated burglary at Valley Rd at 4.20am.

Police at the scene this morning. Photo/John Borren

When police arrived, three men carrying weapons ran from the house and got into a car.

Advertisement

Police chased them to Blake Park where the men got into another car. The pursuit continued to Maunganui Rd.

The men then ran from that vehicle, through Omanu Golf Club and along the side of the airport.

The area was cordoned off and dogs and armed officers searched for the men for some time, without success.

Paxton said the victims were being supported and police were examining the scene.

"We believe that the occupants of this address, a man and a woman, were not the intended subjects of this attack.

"It is deeply concerning that the occupants of this address have been put through such an ordeal.

"We want to assure the community that we are treating this incident very seriously and are actively investigating."

A neighbour told the Bay of Plenty Times the occupants of the house looked shaken when he saw them this morning.

He said he had heard noises but had not seen anything.

If anyone in the wider Mount Maunganui area witnessed anything suspicious early this morning they should call Mount Maunganui police on 07 575 3143.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.