A man is in hospital after a shooting in Wattle Downs, Auckland, last night.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and is in a stable condition recovering in Middlemore Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services responded about 10.05pm.

The Armed Offenders Squad searched a property on Mahia Rd in relation to the incident, she said.

A scene guard was put in place overnight and inquiries were ongoing this morning.