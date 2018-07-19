It will be a slow start to Friday for many Auckland commuters with traffic building up on most citybound routes on the motorway network.

At 7am the NZ Transport Agency said the Southern Motorway citybound was heavy with traffic between Papakura and Takanini, and moderate through Highbrook, Ellerslie and Greenlane.

There was also a breakdown clear of lanes before Symonds St.

Meanwhile there were patches of moderate traffic citybound on the Northern and Northwestern Motorways.

Advertisement

The Southwestern Motorway was light in both directions.

Northern Motorway

Northbound: Free flowing.

Citybound: Moderate between Greville Rd and Constellation Drive. Building between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

Southern Motorway

Southbound: Free flowing.

Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini. Moderate through Highbrook, then between Ellerslie and Greenlane. Breakdown clear of lanes before Symonds St.

Northwestern Motorway

Westbound: Free flowing.

Citybound: Moderate and building through Royal Rd. Small tail for the Southern Link.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Northbound: Light flows.

Southbound: Light flows.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound​ Free flowing.