State Highway 2 is closed near Whakatane due to a large slip blocking the road.

The NZ Transport Agency said the Waimana Gorge was closed between Taneatua and Kutarere.

It was not known when the road would reopen.

Drivers were advised to allow extra time for a detour through Whakatane, Ohope and Wainui.

A police spokeswoman said the slip, near the intersection with Fraser Rd, was first reported about 9.10pm.