One person has received serious injuries after an explosion at the Affco Moerewa Meat Processing Plant in the Far North.

A Fire and Emergency services spokesman said there had been an explosion and fire in a coal hopper, but he wasn't aware of the extent of the damage at this point.

St John said they were called to the event at 7.28pm and are treating one person in a serious condition, reportedly with burns.

An ambulance is still on scene and a helicopter is on the way to transport the person to hospital.

