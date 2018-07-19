The new chief executive of Eden Park has left behind a troubled history at a stadium in Australia, including trading free tickets for personal gain.

The history has been revealed in Australian court documents, with the Federal Court issuing a damning ruling in 2015 against Nick Sautner's behaviour while employed at Etihad Stadium.

The court documents state that while Sautner was at the Melbourne stadium in a senior role, he used free tickets "like currency", to get work done at his home, on his car, for a cheaper gym membership, to get into Qantas Club, and to secure Bunnings and supermarket vouchers.

The Australian court found that Sautner likely knew he wasn't supposed to use the tickets in that way, but did so regardless.

The Federal Court stated in its decision "it should not be overlooked that Mr Sautner's purpose was to treat his unlimited access to tickets as cash, that is as a supplementary form of income.

"Whatever 'for their personal use' meant in the policy, on no reading would that purpose be authorised.

"The 'perk' that staff were being given was not obtaining tickets to use as cash but obtaining tickets so that the staff member, their family, friends and acquaintances could get to attend events at the stadium."

Eden Park Trust Board chairman Doug McKay told Newsroom the board was aware of the case when Sauntner was appointed and was not concerned about it.

One referee told McKay that Sautner's issue in Melbourne was one of "pragmatism over principle" and that he had lacked a mentor there.

The documents also reveal a serious issue with Sautner "disparaging" the Etihad Park stadium CEO, Paul Sergeant.

The court noted Sautner took photographs of Sergeant while he was sleeping, following a long-haul flight for a work trip.

Sautner then showed those photographs to other people, "to support his adverse comments about Mr Sergeant", the judgement said.

"No one would expect that, after an international flight, they would be at risk of a subordinate employee taking their photograph while they slept for the purpose of using the photograph to later ridicule them.

"Doing so represents a serious breach of trust."

The Australian Federal Court bench unanimously ruled against Sautner, and also reversed a lower court ruling that had given him A$150,000 in severance payment.

Sautner and the Eden Park Trust Board have not returned Herald calls for comment.

However, Trust chairman Doug McKay told Newsroom he had personally vetted Sautner with referees in Australia and New Zealand, before Sautner was given the position as chief executive at Eden Park.

Newsroom reported McKay had known of the issue in Melbourne, but that one referee told him the problem was one of "pragmatism over principle", partly because he hadn't had a mentor at the time.

McKay said he had been aware there was a decision against Sautner, but that he hadn't read the full Federal Court findings.