Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman in Wellington.

Marion Twitchet was reported missing about 2.25pm today.

She was last seen in Kilbirnie around the Kilbirnie Crescent/Henry St area.

Twitchet suffers from dementia and may have become lost and confused.

She was last seen wearing a red fleece jumper and a red and white skirt.

Police urge anyone who may have seen her to call 111.