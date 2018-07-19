Maraetai Coast Rd will be closed and some residents in Maraetai, Beachlands and Waiheke Island will be without power after a motorhome crashed near Maraetai.

A motorhome veered off the road and crashed down a bank on Maraetai Coast Rd today and a crane will be needed to get the vehicle back on to the road.

No one was injured but a section of Maraetai Coast Rd between Maraetai Village and Umupuia Beach will be closed while the crane lifts the motorhome back on to the road.

Powerlines will also be shut off while this is taking place, which could affect some residents in Maraetai and Beachlands, and on Waiheke Island.

It could be several hours before the road was reopened and power restored.

Motorists were warned to avoid the area and take an alternative route.