A fisherman has discovered a body in the Waikato River.

The man's body was spotted by the fisherman about 9.15am, north of the Huntly Cemetery, on Great South Rd.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said the find was not considered suspicious.

Search and rescue responded to the incident and the body has been recovered.

Police are now working to identify the man and notify next of kin, Cherry said, and Disaster Victim Identification was notified.

He said police would go through missing persons reports but it was possible the man had not been reported missing.

"It could have been there a while, we're not sure yet. There's no obvious identification and nothing to suggest anything suspicious at this time."

It was not yet known how old the man was.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.