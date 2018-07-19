A man accused of biting a police dog has appeared at New Plymouth District Court.

John Kolio Fidow is facing ten charges including two animal cruelty related charges, three counts of burglary, and two charges of reckless driving relating to the incident on the evening of the 9th of July.

At the time of the incident police said Fidow crashed his vehicle in the New Plymouth suburb of Bell Block, demanded car keys off nearby residents, then crashed another vehicle after he took the keys.

A police dog was used to locate Fidow after he fled police, but was allegedly bit on the head, thrown against a wall, and onto the ground.

Fidow appeared with bandages on his forearm and hand at New Plymouth District Court, where his lawyer Julian Hannam requested remand without plea, which was granted.

The 33-year-old is remanded in custody until his next appearance in two weeks.