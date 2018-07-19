Central Auckland school students are urged to check the new bus routes with changes coming into force at the start of term 3 on Monday.

Students of 36 central city schools could need to travel on a new school bus route, a public transport service, or a combination of both.

Most routes would be given new route numbers, while some bus routes were changing to remove differences between the morning and returning afternoon routes to make them easier to understand and use.

Some routes were changed due to low patronage in streets along the current route.

The school bus changes were part of a wider programme called the New Network, which was rolled out on July 8 with many buses arriving more frequently every day of the week, and better access to popular destinations.

Auckland Transport's network development manager Anthony Cross said they were creating more options for people to travel where they wanted, when they wanted.

"While it may take some time getting used to the changes, we are confident it provides public transport users with more freedom and more travel options."

Affected schools:

Auckland Girls Grammar, Auckland Grammar, Baradene College, Dilworth, Diocesan School for Girls, Edendale Primary, Epsom Girls Grammar, Glendowie College, Glendowie Primary, King's College, King's School, Marist Schools, Mt Albert Grammar, Mt Roskill Grammar, Onehunga High School, One Tree Hill College, Orakei School, Panmure District School, Pasadena Intermediate, Remuera Intermediate, Remuera Primary, Royal Oak Intermediate, Sacred Heart College, Selwyn College, St Cuthbert's College, St Ignatius School, St Kentigern Boys' School, St Kentigern Girls' School, St Mary's Catholic School Ellerslie, St Mary's College, St Peters College, St Thomas Primary, Sylvia Park Primary, Tamaki College, Waikowhai Intermediate and Western Springs College.

For a full list of the changes visit the this link.