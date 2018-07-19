The young man who was killed in an Auckland crash has been remembered as a talented athlete and good friend.

Xavier Browne, 19, suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a car outside a party on Casuarina Rd in Half Moon Bay on July 7.

He died in Auckland City Hospital five days later.

Browne was a talented athlete who represented the Cook Islands in tag football.

Teacher Raniera Lee-Watene said he taught Browne when we worked at Papatoetoe High School.

Lee-Watene said he first met Browne when he was a Year 10 pupil after a scuffle with another student.

Lee-Watene asked Browne if he wanted to join kapa haka, which he became dedicated to for several years.

"He was just a young talented Māori kid who had so much potential," Lee-Watene said.

"In everything that he put his mind to he would be successful at."

Browne had a really strong influence on his peers and was always looking after his friends, he said.

"He really loved his whānau."

Auckland Council manager of regulatory compliance Steve Pearce said there were three noise complaints on the night of July 7 about a property on Casuarina Rd.

"A further two complaints were received about the area on this night, however the caller was unsure of where the noise was coming from.



"An Excessive Noise Direction (END) was served on this address, and subsequent complaints resulted in a call for seizure of equipment.

"However our officers were not able to do this, as they were unable to access the property as the police were blocking off the road."

Acting Inspector Chris Barry, Area Prevention Manager for Counties Manukau East, said police were first called to Casuarina Rd shortly before 10.30pm after reports a person was hit by a vehicle.



"The scene of the crash was a short distance away from a party which was being held at an address on Casuarina Rd that evening," Barry said.



"We are not aware of receiving any complaints in relation to a party on that street at any stage of the night and the first time we were called to the street was as a result of this serious crash."



The priority for police was the crash scene, which was under scene guard, and the Serious Crash Unit conducted an examination, Barry said



"Police also spoke with the organiser of the party following the crash."

There were fewer than 100 people at the party when police attended the property, Barry said.

Police were satisfied that there was "no breach of the peace or disorderly behaviour" at the address, he said.



As previously stated, police were not aware of complaints from neighbours in relation to the party, he said.



"The only occasions where police are able to close down a party is if there is disorderly behaviour, unlawful activity taking place or fears for the safety of those inside an address.



"Police remained at the crash scene for several hours following the crash as a scene examination took place."



About 11pm, police arrested a male for disorderly behaviour relating to an incident near the crash scene.



A 20-year-old male was charged with disorderly behaviour and cannabis possession and would be appearing in the Manukau District Court in September.