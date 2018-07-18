The pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in West Auckland has been named.

She was 71-year-old Pepe Faleolo of Henderson.

Faleolo was struck by a car at the intersection of Te Atatu Rd and Elcoat Ave on Tuesday about 6.38pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said the Serious Crash Unit and Waitemata CIB were investigating the incident and were seeking any witnesses.

Meanwhile, a motorist who stopped at the crash to help has hit out at "bystanders" for not assisting.

The driver, who pulled over to help, was shocked several others drove past the fatally injured woman without stopping.

The man, who did not want to be named, was driving past the incident about 6.30pm when he spotted the woman lying on the road.

"I pulled over to see what is going on and it looked like she had been hit by a car. I moved her on her back and she was unconscious."

The man said about seven or eight cars also drove past the woman but no one stopped to help.

"They all slowed down and saw her on the floor but no one could bother to stop. I'm not sure how long she had been there for, but I'm sure somebody could do something or at least call the ambulance," he said.

"That lady is somebody's family member and it could be one of ours. Life is too short and this could happen to anyone. What if she was your mother or your sister? Would you want people to treat her like that? Please look after each other. Karma is just a step away."

The man was about to call an ambulance but there happened to be one driving past so he waved it down to assist. They didn't know anything about the crash.

* Anyone who saw the incident was asked to call the Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 8390697.