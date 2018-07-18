A second person has been charged in relation to the murder of teenager Dimetrius Pairama.

Police have arrested a man, 24, in relation to the death of the 17-year-old. Her body was found at a vacant Housing New Zealand property on Buckland Rd, Māngere, on July 8. Police say she died the previous day.

The man will appear in the Manukau District Court this morning charged with murder.

A 27-year-old woman recently appeared in the Manukau District Court on Monday also charged with the teenager's murder.

She was bailed to appear in the High Court at Auckland next month.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said the police investigation would continue in order to establish the involvement of any one else.

Pairama was a student at Northland College in Kaikohe.

Former principal Jim Luders, who finished at the school at the end of term one, previously told the Herald Pairama was a high-needs student who was very much loved.

"We are absolutely shattered at this news. We put a lot of love and care into her here in Kaikohe.

"She was a high-needs student requiring sensitive support, which she repaid with boundless smiles and energy.

"A very tragic and sad loss.''