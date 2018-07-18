A Hamilton woman charged with looking after the finances of a charitable trust and who went on to steal just over $170,000 has been jailed.

Hemo Kerewai Thompson, 58, initially admitted defrauding the Raukura Waikato Social Services Trust [RWSS] of about $60,000.

However, after the trust went into liquidation, leaving 43 people without a job, and the Serious Fraud Office became involved, she confessed to further thefts.

She pleaded guilty to a further 99 charges when she reappeared in the Hamilton District Court last month.

All but one of the charges were theft by a person in a special relationship.

Her offending, which spanned between November 2010 and January 2015, was put down by Thompson as genuine expenditure.

She instead spent the money on mortgage payments, household expenses and her gambling addiction.

Thompson's lawyer Glenn Dixon earlier said it was only his client's omission about a Credit Union account where she had made the deposits that gave rise to the extra 99 charges.

Thompson was back in court today for sentencing before Judge Merelina Burnett.

Dixon urged the judge not to send her to prison instead suggesting 12 months' home detention together with 400 hours' community work.

He said his client could pay back the stolen money at $20 per week.

However, the judge said the seriousness, deliberate and repetitive nature of the offending was too serious.

Coupled with the fact that others had lost their job and a large portion of the community had lost much needed social services, Judge Burnett felt a prison term was more appropriate, especially as she continued to offend as the trust's finances continued to decline.

She sentenced Thompson to two years and five months' jail.