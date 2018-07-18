A man was robbed of cash by a man threatening him with a knife in Hamilton during the early hours of this morning.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said the robber is still being sought and is urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the Grandview Mall in Nawton to come forward.

Cherry said the victim withdrew $80 from the machine about 3.30am today when he was approached by a man who threatened that he had a knife.

The man then fled with cash.

Police and a dog unit were called and a suspect apprehended but he was later released.

Cherry said if anyone happened to be driving along Grandview Rd at the time or saw anything suspicious to contact Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.