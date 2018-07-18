Auckland commuters have so far been treated to a trouble-free Thursday with no crashes or breakdowns affecting traffic flow on the motorway network.

The NZ Transport Agency said all routes were free flowing at 6.45am, except for some heavy patches between Rosedale Rd and Esmonde Rd citybound on the Northern Motorway, and between Drury and Takanini and about Princes St on the Southern Motorway citybound.

State Highway 25 Thames Coast Rd was open overnight, but closed daily at Ruamahunga from 9am to 4pm while contractors cleared a slip from Sunday's heavy rain.

REMINDER: SH25 RUAMAHUNGA DAILY CLOSURES

The #SH25 (Thames Coast Rd) slip site in Ruamahunga is open overnight, however will CLOSE DAILY from 9am until 4pm to continue work on clearing the large slip.

Northern Motorway

Northbound:

Free flowing.

Citybound: Moderate to heavy in patches between Rosedale Rd and Esmonde Rd.

Southern Motorway

Southbound: Free flowing.

Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Takanini and building from Princes St.

Northwestern Motorway

Westbound: Free flowing.

Citybound: Light flows.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound​ Free flowing.