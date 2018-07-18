It will be an evening to remember for one lucky Auckland Lotto player, who will be celebrating after winning $1 million in tonight's draw.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Paper Plus Howick in east Auckland.

However, Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player from Hamilton, who will take home $100,000.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Whitcoulls The Base in Hamilton.

The last big win was drawn on June 30, when an anonymous man won $12.1m while on a special trip to Wanaka to celebrate his birthday.

Other big prizes claimed this year include a Hamilton man's $9.3m Powerball win, an Auckland rugby lover's $18.3m prize, and a Christchurch "sparkie" in his late 50s who took home $20.2m.