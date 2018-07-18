More than 1000 claims have been made to EQC this year after storms and ex-cyclones that ravaged the country between January and June.

Of the 1042 claims lodged so far this year, the commission has already settled 727 and spent nearly $7 million in damage repairs.

It has been a hectic six months for the country, with ex-Tropical Cyclones Fehi and Gita hitting New Zealand in February and Cyclone Hola battering our shores in March.

Repairs are made to the damaged boat sheds at Titahi Bay after being hit by high seas from Cyclone Gita. Photo / Marty Melville

Many parts of the country have also been ravaged by heavy rain and strong winds, causing extensive damage in the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Northland and on the West Coast.

EQC received 101 claims nationally for the January storm centred in Kaiaua-Thames, and 93 have now been resolved with $1,103,964 paid to customers.

There were 134 claims lodged for ex-Cyclone Fehi, and of these claims 124 have now been settled, with customers receiving $801,434 from EQC.



A further 222 claims have been resolved out of the 278 lodged for ex-Cyclone Gita, with $4,800,016 paid to customers.

Robyn Nation, manager of national customer care, said EQC covers damage to land from storms and floods and damage to land, home and contents from landslips.

A hug for Val A'Court from friend Monika Walter as A'Court starts the clean-up of her silt-covered property in Riwaka after ex-Cyclone Gita. Photo / Tim Cuff

This includes the removal of silt and debris from under and around houses and from access ways, she said.

"The impact of each storm is different across regions and for communities and EQC works directly with residents, community organisations and councils to provide local residents with as much support and information as possible about lodging a claim."

Nation said anyone whose residential land has suffered storm, flood or landslip damage in the past three months, including from last weekend's storms across Auckland and the Coromandel, should contact EQC and discuss lodging a claim.

"Especially if people are vulnerable or out of their homes. [Our teams] also provide advice and support on the ground so claims can be settled quickly," she said.

Last weekend three state highways on the Coromandel Peninsula were closed after heavy rain caused flooding and slips.

Holidaymakers described the "terrifying" conditions on Coromandel roads caused by the storm.

The wild weather and gale-force winds also felled trees, flooded properties and caused power cuts.

• To make a claim with EQC for natural disaster damage, you must have a home or contents insurance policy with a private insurance company when the natural disaster damage occurred.

• Claims can be lodged online, via email on info@eqc.govt.nz, or by calling 0800 DAMAGE (0800 326 243).